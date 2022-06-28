3-Star Florida DB Zach Tobe Commits To North Carolina

Zach Tobe, a 3-star class of 2023 defensive back who attends Ocoee (FL) High School, has announced he will play football at North Carolina.

Tobe took an official visit to UNC this past weekend, and decided during the trip that is where he wants to go to school and play football for the Tar Heels. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Tobe chose UNC over Central Florida, Boston College, and Illinois.

“The combination of education and being coached by the best was all I needed to make this decision for me and my family," Tobe told THI on Tuesday.