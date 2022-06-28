3-Star Florida DB Zach Tobe Commits To North Carolina
Zach Tobe, a 3-star class of 2023 defensive back who attends Ocoee (FL) High School, has announced he will play football at North Carolina.
Tobe took an official visit to UNC this past weekend, and decided during the trip that is where he wants to go to school and play football for the Tar Heels. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Tobe chose UNC over Central Florida, Boston College, and Illinois.
“The combination of education and being coached by the best was all I needed to make this decision for me and my family," Tobe told THI on Tuesday.
Tobe is listed as a safety by Rivals, but UNC has recruited him to play cornerback, and Kaleb Cost, who committed a couple of weeks ago, will play the nickel/star position.
Among his other offers are from Iowa, Tennessee, Arkansas, West Virginia, and Yale.
Tobe took an OV to UCF the weekend of June 3, BC the weekend of June 10, and Illinois the weekend of June 17. UNC defensive backs coach Charlton Warren was his primary recruiter.
Deana's Take:
“It’s always great to get one of the top players from talent-rich Florida. This commitment will help the secondary room because he is so versatile. Coach Bly and Coach Warren are doing a great job there.”