The opportunity presented Smith with his first in-person contact with the new UNC coaches, and when he got on campus, he saw a familiar face in the form of offensive line coach Stacey Searels.

For the second consecutive summer, Dedrick Smith , a class of 2021 linebacker from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, FL, took part in one of North Carolina’s June summer camps.

“I was there earlier this summer at the camp I had an great time,” the 6-foot-1, 170 pounder told THI. “I love the new coaching staff (and) one of my favorites is coach Searels coming from the University of Miami. He’s a very nice welcoming man.”

Even though Smith doesn’t know where things currently stand with the Tar Heels, he really liked what they have to offer on and off the football field.

“I say it’s a good program and I’m hoping to learn not only about football but life lessons,” he said. “While there I got to see the indoor field and it was nice. The stadium they was putting turf down so it wasn’t all the way done but everything I seen I loved.”

In closing, he didn’t get to speak with UNC’s Hall of Fame head coach, though, but still has a vibe about the Carolina legend.

“I didn’t get a chance to meet Mack Brown but he seem cool when he was talking,” Smith said.

Currently, he holds scholarship offers from Miami, Illinois and Colorado, among others.



