3-Star GA RB, And Evan Haynes Teammate, Discusses UNC Visit

C.J. Givers is a 3-star class of 2026 running back who is teammate of North Carolina Class of 2025 wide receiver commit Evan Haynes at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA, who was at the Tar Heels' game against Georgia Tech on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

He has not yet tendered an offer from UNC, but it is possible that having close ties to Haynes could earn an offer from the Tar Heels. Givers and Haynes have long known each other and their families, and they were on campus together at the game against the Yellow Jackets, taking in the sights and sounds of Carolina, honoring Tylee Craft, and soaking in the family culture the program has to offer.

Here is everything the potential future prospect to watch, who has Power Four offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, N.C. State, USF, SMU, Virginia Tech, and UCF had to say about UNC: