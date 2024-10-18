3-Star GA RB, And Evan Haynes Teammate, Discusses UNC Visit

in other news
UNC Football Season Snap Counts 7 Games in
Entering its first bye week, North Carolina sits at 3-4 on the season. The Tar Heels continue play on Oct. 26 at Virgi
Hough WR Tyran Evans Had a 'Great Time' in Weekend Visit
Tyran Evans is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound 3-star class of 2026 wide receiver of Hough High School in Charlotte who was in
Film Review: The New Look Tar Heels
North Carolina had some new and different offensive looks in Tuesday night's win over Memphis.
Daily Drop: How Many More Games Will the Tar Heels Win?
North Carolina’s football team is currently in its first of two open dates in the schedule, as the next one comes after
Catching Up With 2025 UNC Commit Evan Haynes After Latest Visit
Evan Haynes is a 3-star, 6-foot-3, 200-pound class of 2025 wide receiver of Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA
C.J. Givers is a 3-star class of 2026 running back who is teammate of North Carolina Class of 2025 wide receiver commit Evan Haynes at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA, who was at the Tar Heels' game against Georgia Tech on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
He has not yet tendered an offer from UNC, but it is possible that having close ties to Haynes could earn an offer from the Tar Heels. Givers and Haynes have long known each other and their families, and they were on campus together at the game against the Yellow Jackets, taking in the sights and sounds of Carolina, honoring Tylee Craft, and soaking in the family culture the program has to offer.
Here is everything the potential future prospect to watch, who has Power Four offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, N.C. State, USF, SMU, Virginia Tech, and UCF had to say about UNC:
THI: How was the overall visit experience, and what all were you able to do?
GIVERS: "I enjoyed the visit! Unfortunate to see them lose, but it was a great atmosphere. I was able to meet with Coach Porter before the game, and we had a great conversation!"
THI: How was your conversation with him, and what all were you able to discuss?
GIVERS: "It was a great conversation. We talked about the academics and the future of the program!"
THI: What all did you teammate and close friend, 2025 Carolina commit Evan Haynes, have to say about the program?
GIVERS: "Evan loves the program, and I really like how well they operate! They seem to be trending upwards."
THI: Delve into more detail about your conversation with Coach Porter. And what do you like about him as a person and as a coach?
GIVERS: "We talked about academics and how important that is. I could really tell that he wants to emphasize life after football, and that is really important to me. I also liked how his demeanor is and how respectful he was."