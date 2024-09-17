3-Star In-State DB Surratt Discusses Recent UNC Offer

D’Various Surratt is a 6-foot, 170-pound class of 2026 safety from Crest High School in Shelby, NC. And the emerging local 3-star was tendered an offer by North Carolina on Sunday.

The Tar Heels were the 10th school to offer Surratt, who is ranked No. 14 in the state and No. 38 nationally at the position. They joined Power Four programs such as Arkansas, Duke, Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Surratt talked about all about his offer and early recruitment from Carolina in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about the program:



