3-Star In-State DE Tyler Thompson Commits To UNC
Tyler Thompson, a 3-star class of 2023 defensive end who attends Panther Creek High School in nearby Cary, NC, has announced he will play football at North Carolina.
At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Thompson chose UNC over offers from Michigan, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Wake Forest, and West Virginia among others. Many in the recruiting industry believed up to the last minute Thompson was going to UNC. But his official visit over this past weekend was a key in him picking the Tar Heels.
“With UNC with Coach Mack Brown, it feels like family right when I walked in," Thompson said. "The facilities are insane and they have great academics, great support and a great coaching staff. It’s Jordan Brand so that’s always nice.”
Thompson is the No. 64 player nationally at his position, and is the No. 23 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.
Just a week earlier, Thompson took an official visit to Ann Arbor, which was his second time there. The winds coming out from that visit were blowing toward the Wolverines. But UNC was just a lot closer, the academics were right (he has a 3.6 gpa), and the relationships built were too strong to turn away from.
Panther Creek Coach Sean Crocker says UNC is getting someone who is well-rounded.
“As a player, Tyler has a high motor and goes all out. He stresses the opposing offense and commands a double team," said Crocker, who was a starter for Mack Brown at UNC in the 1990s.
"As a person, he is a fun-loving kid. Very rarely do you catch him without a smile on his face or joking around with his friends. His strengths are his length, his speed and tenacity.”
Thompson is the ninth member of Carolina’s class of 2023, joining Zach Tobe, who committed Tuesday, and Dale Miller, who committed Sunday.
Deana Says:
"He is a local kid that has a lot potential to grow into where the coaches want to use him. He is a solid in-state pickup for Coach Brown and the staff.”