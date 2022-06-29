3-Star In-State DE Tyler Thompson Commits To UNC

Tyler Thompson, a 3-star class of 2023 defensive end who attends Panther Creek High School in nearby Cary, NC, has announced he will play football at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Thompson chose UNC over offers from Michigan, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Wake Forest, and West Virginia among others. Many in the recruiting industry believed up to the last minute Thompson was going to UNC. But his official visit over this past weekend was a key in him picking the Tar Heels.

“With UNC with Coach Mack Brown, it feels like family right when I walked in," Thompson said. "The facilities are insane and they have great academics, great support and a great coaching staff. It’s Jordan Brand so that’s always nice.”

Thompson is the No. 64 player nationally at his position, and is the No. 23 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.