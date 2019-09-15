3-Star Instate DB Looking Forward To Return Visit
Jacksonville (NC) High School class of 2021 cornerback Tymir Brown was one of many prospects that got to see North Carolina defeat Miami in dramatic fashion a week ago at Kenan Stadium, and the visit to UNC went really well for Saturday Night, a trip that went well for the 3-star prospect.
Brown (6-foot, 166 pounds) was impressed with everything that took place during his time at Carolina, as he got a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes, not to mention just getting more familiar with the UNC program.
“I enjoyed the game a lot,” he told THI. “Prior to the game I just ate and had a good time with my mom and uncle. Had a quick moment with Coach (Jay) Bateman and Coach (Dre’) Bly.”
There was a clear difference in this visit from previous times he’s been at Carolina.
“I loved it a lot, “Brown said. “My favorite part was feeling that atmosphere you could just tell it was a different vibe.”
The Tar Heels are recruiting Brown to play cornerback, so his eyes were glued to Bly, UNC’s defensive backs coach.
“One of my strengths are pressing the wide receiver watching them you can see they like to do that a lot,” Brown said.
Brown is planning to be back in Chapel Hill, as he thoroughly enjoyed taking things in and is looking to learn more in future visits.
He currently holds scholarship offers from South Carolina, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest among others.