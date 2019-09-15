Jacksonville (NC) High School class of 2021 cornerback Tymir Brown was one of many prospects that got to see North Carolina defeat Miami in dramatic fashion a week ago at Kenan Stadium, and the visit to UNC went really well for Saturday Night, a trip that went well for the 3-star prospect.

Brown (6-foot, 166 pounds) was impressed with everything that took place during his time at Carolina, as he got a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes, not to mention just getting more familiar with the UNC program.

“I enjoyed the game a lot,” he told THI. “Prior to the game I just ate and had a good time with my mom and uncle. Had a quick moment with Coach (Jay) Bateman and Coach (Dre’) Bly.”