3-Star LB Echols Commit to UNC

Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Power Echols, a 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker from Vance High School out of Charlotte, NC became the Tar Heel's third commitment of the class of 2021. He verbally committed to Coach Mack Brown on his junior day visit to Chapel Hill today.


Echols is currently ranked a 3-star and ranked as the 14th best prospect in North Carolina. He led the Cougars to a 4AA state championship this past season.

THI will have more coming on this breaking commitment.

