3-Star LB Had Great Visit
Dameon “Day Day” Wilson, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker from Kings Mountain (NC) High is one of the top prospects in the class of 2021.Wilson plays linebacker for the Mountaineers and has been a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news