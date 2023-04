One of the top targets on North Carolina’s recruiting board at tight end in Korey Duff, Jr. Duff is a 6-foot-5, 207-pounder out of St. Anthony’s in Melville, NY. He was recently in Chapel Hill and received an offer from North Carolina on March 30. Duff plans on taking an official visit to UNC on June 23.

Duff is currently the No. 4 player in New York and has offers from Connecticut, Duke. Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers among others.

THI caught up with Duff to get the latest on his recruitment: