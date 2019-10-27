3-Star OL Cayden Baker Commits
Cayden Baker, a 3-star offensive lineman from Fort Myers (FL) High School has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced on Twitter on Sunday evening.
Baker took an official visit to UNC this weekend and, which sealed the deal for him.
The 6-foot-7 and 280 pounder has quickly ascended on UNC’s radar in recent months, and he was a Carolina lean going into the visit.
“I loved it,” Baker told THI on Sunday evening. “I committed last night but just announced it to today.
"I chose UNC because the school itself is one of the best in the country and then you mix that with what Mack brown is building there and there’s no way you can’t fall in love with the combination of the coaching staff facilities and the school.”
Baker has also been offered by Miami, Pittsburgh, Louisville, UCF and Boston College, among many others.
“I really like the way they Coach Brown and Coach Searles coach and how they carry themselves on and off the field,” he said.
Baker is the 25th memebr of UNC's class of 2020. He will not enroll early, as he plans on playing basketball for his high school.
Extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of North Carolina #Committed #BeTheOne @donew1961 @CoachSirianni @SSearels @CoachMackBrown pic.twitter.com/r099jS0SqO— Cayden Baker 3⭐️ LT (@cayden_baker21) October 27, 2019