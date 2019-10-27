Cayden Baker, a 3-star offensive lineman from Fort Myers (FL) High School has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Baker took an official visit to UNC this weekend and, which sealed the deal for him.

The 6-foot-7 and 280 pounder has quickly ascended on UNC’s radar in recent months, and he was a Carolina lean going into the visit.

“I loved it,” Baker told THI on Sunday evening. “I committed last night but just announced it to today.

"I chose UNC because the school itself is one of the best in the country and then you mix that with what Mack brown is building there and there’s no way you can’t fall in love with the combination of the coaching staff facilities and the school.”