3-Star OL D.J. Geth Commits To The Tar Heels

D.J. Geth, a 3-star class of 2023 offensive lineman who attends Dorman High School in Roebuck, SC, has announced he will play football at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Geth is the son of former UNC basketball player Ed Geth, who was a member of the Tar Heels’ 1993 national championship team. He chose Carolina over South Carolina, plus he has offers from Louisville, LSU, South Florida, and Appalachian State among others.

Geth is rated the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina.

“I did grow up a Carolina fan,” Geth told THI. “It’s always been in my blood since my mom and dad went to that school.”