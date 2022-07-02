3-Star OL D.J. Geth Commits To The Tar Heels
D.J. Geth, a 3-star class of 2023 offensive lineman who attends Dorman High School in Roebuck, SC, has announced he will play football at North Carolina.
At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Geth is the son of former UNC basketball player Ed Geth, who was a member of the Tar Heels’ 1993 national championship team. He chose Carolina over South Carolina, plus he has offers from Louisville, LSU, South Florida, and Appalachian State among others.
Geth is rated the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina.
“I did grow up a Carolina fan,” Geth told THI. “It’s always been in my blood since my mom and dad went to that school.”
Among the things that impressed Geth about UNC, including academics and the family atmosphere, was the “love” the program showed him. He wasn’t recruited because his father was a scholarship player on a legendary Carolina basketball team, he was recruited because Mack Brown and Jack Bicknell believe he can be a major contributor to the program.
In addition, looking ahead to his future, Geth wants to play in the NFL, which was part of UNC’s pitch. He spent some time with Darrell Moody during his visit, which resonated with Geth. Moody has spent nearly five decades in major college football and the NFL, 17 seasons as a regional scout for three NFL teams. So he knows exactly what it takes to make it in the league.
"He said I’m very aggressive on the field and that I have pro potential,” Geth said. “But I need to work on being more alpha off the field and talking more.”
Geth is the 13th member of UNC’s class of 2023 to commit to the Tar Heels.
Deana's Take:
“Geth is a UNC legacy player and grew up a Tar Heel. It’s a big win for the UNC staff to get a big, strong lineman out of South Carolina. He has really improved and will enhance the offensive line group.”