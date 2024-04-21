Anthony Kruah, a 3-star class of 2025 outside linebacker, who attends Marietta (GA) High School, committed to play football at North Carolina on Sunday evening.

Kruah was recently at UNC, and the visit sealed the deal for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels. Kruah liked everything about the visit and Carolina’s pitch.

“I really loved UNC and the background of the university,” Kruah said. “It being a town college not too big but also not too small and the history is just amazing.”



