BREAKING: 3-Star OLB Anthony Kruah Commits to North Carolina
Anthony Kruah, a 3-star class of 2025 outside linebacker, who attends Marietta (GA) High School, committed to play football at North Carolina on Sunday evening.
Kruah was recently at UNC, and the visit sealed the deal for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels. Kruah liked everything about the visit and Carolina’s pitch.
“I really loved UNC and the background of the university,” Kruah said. “It being a town college not too big but also not too small and the history is just amazing.”
At 6-foot-2and 210 pounds, Kruah also has offers from Auburn, Boston College, Baylor, and Duke, among others. The football side of things were obviously huge in his decision process, but he liked so many other boxes UNC checked.
“Coach (Mack) Brown bringing former UNC players that he coached back to coach on his staff that also play in the NFL is really big for me,” Kruah said.
“Just them actually being a family says a lot. The UNC coaching staff showed a ton of love to me and my brother and made it feel like I belong in Chapel Hill.”
Kruah is the tenth member of UNC’s class of 2025.