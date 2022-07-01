3-Star OT Robert Grigsby Commits To Carolina

Robert Grigsby, a 3-star class of 2023 offensive tackle who attends North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, GA, has announced he will play football at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, Grigsby took his official visit to UNC last weekend, which is when he realized he wanted to be a Tar Heel. He is the No. 92 overall prospect in the loaded state of Georgia.

The opportunity to play for a Hall of Fame coach appealed greatly to Grigsby.

"Coach Brown is an amazing person and a legendary coach," he told THI.