3-Star OT Robert Grigsby Commits To Carolina
Robert Grigsby, a 3-star class of 2023 offensive tackle who attends North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, GA, has announced he will play football at North Carolina.
At 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, Grigsby took his official visit to UNC last weekend, which is when he realized he wanted to be a Tar Heel. He is the No. 92 overall prospect in the loaded state of Georgia.
The opportunity to play for a Hall of Fame coach appealed greatly to Grigsby.
"Coach Brown is an amazing person and a legendary coach," he told THI.
Grigsby chose UNC over offers from Mississippi State, Louisville, UCF, Utah, and Ole Miss, and in addition to taking an OV at UNC in June, he also took them at Vanderbilt and NC State.
Grigby had been at UNC multiple times previously, including in early March when he got to watch the Tar Heels practice.
"I have a good connection with the coaching staff," he said. "I also like the area and the program they run."
Listed as an offensive tackle by Rivals, Grigsby said UNC has recruited him to play both guard and tackle.
Deana's Take:
"This is a solid pick up from the Peach State. He can play guard and tackle so that's a huge plus when offensive linemen are versatile. Coach Bicknell has brought a new style to UNC upfront and Grisby fits that mold."