TarHeelIllustrated - 3-Star OT Treyvon Green Commits To UNC

Treyvon Green, a 3-star offensive tackle who attends Life Christian Academy in Chester, VA, has committed to play football at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-7 and 355 pounds, Green is rated the No. 49 player nationally at his position and the No. 17 overall prospect in the state of Virginia, which is loaded for this class. He chose UNC over West Virginia and Maryland.

“(I picked UNC) because of the family there and the environment,” Green told THI.

Green was originally in the 2021 class but reclassified to better position himself for some of the schools he was most interested in, and UNC has been at or near the top of his list for some time.