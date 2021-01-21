TarHeelIllustrated - 3-Star OT Treyvon Green Commits To UNC

3-Star OT Treyvon Green Commits To UNC
Treyvon Green, a 3-star offensive tackle who attends Life Christian Academy in Chester, VA, has committed to play football at North Carolina.
At 6-foot-7 and 355 pounds, Green is rated the No. 49 player nationally at his position and the No. 17 overall prospect in the state of Virginia, which is loaded for this class. He chose UNC over West Virginia and Maryland.
“(I picked UNC) because of the family there and the environment,” Green told THI.
Green was originally in the 2021 class but reclassified to better position himself for some of the schools he was most interested in, and UNC has been at or near the top of his list for some time.
“First and foremost, I wanted to get my grades up, and then I wanted another year to develop and lose weight,” the 6-foot-7, 380-pounder told THI. “I’ve spoken with offensive line coach Stacey Searels and I’m building a friendly kind of relationship.”
The massive offensive lineman has been to Chapel Hill on various occasions, most recently last February about a month before the shutdown ended all in-person recruiting and campus visits.
“I thought the campus was amazing and facilities were top notch and modern,” Green said after that visit.
He is the third member of UNC’s class of 2022, with all three players from Virginia. The other two are 3-star WR Tychaun Chapman and 4-star DB Tayon Holloway.