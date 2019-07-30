3-Star RB Elijah Green Commits
Elijah Green, a 3-star running back from Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell, GA, has committed to play at North Carolina, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday evening.
At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Green has also been offered by South Carolina, Michigan State, Virginia, Missouri and N.C. State, among others.
Green is rated the No. 13 running back in the state of Georgia and the No. 94 overall prospect in the talent-rich state.
110% COMMITTED....🐏‼️ #MackIsBack pic.twitter.com/eswS4Zyj4x— Elijah Green (@elijahgreen2121) July 30, 2019