Class of 2023 running back Jordan Louie decided to visit Chapel Hill to take in North Carolina's game against Notre Dame. The visit went very well as the Tar Heel coaching staff offered the 6-foot, 200-pounder from Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, GA.

Louie is currently committed to West Virginia but is still taking visits.

THI caught up with the 3-star running back to get his thoughts on his visit to Chapel Hill.