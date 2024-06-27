Advertisement
Published Jun 27, 2024
3-Star Safety Julien Horton Commits To North Carolina
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

Julien Horton, a 2025 3-Star safety out of Bel Air, Maryland, announced his commitment to North Carolina on Thursday.

Horton, who originally committed to Maryland in March, decommitted from the Terrapins on Sunday, following his official visit to North Carolina.

As a junior in 2023, Horton tallied 28 tackles, three pass breakups, and one interception. The 6-foot, 172 pound athlete was also a star on the offensive side of the ball, recording 65 catches for 696 yards and eight touchdowns as a receiver.


Julien
Horton
6'0"|172 lbs|S
Bel Air
Bel Air, MD
Class of 2025
verbal
6/27/2024

While committed to Michael Locksley and Maryland, UNC Assistant Head Coach for Defense Charlton Warren still pursued and kept in contact with Horton, leading to his flip to the Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels initially offered Horton on May 7.

Horton becomes the 11th commitment and second defensive back in North Carolina’s 2025 recruiting class, which ranks 43rd in the country and 10th in the ACC.

He currently sits as the No. 37 overall prospect in the state of Maryland and chose the Tar Heels over the likes of Minnesota, West Virginia, and Michigan.

Julien Horton Highlights

North Carolina
