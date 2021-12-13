3-Star Safety Will Hardy Flips From Virginia To North Carolina

Will Hardy, a 3-star athlete who has been committed to Virginia since last spring, has decided to flip his commitment to North Carolina, he announced Monday evening.

Hardy, who is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and is rated the No. 98 overall prospect in the class of 2022 in talent-rich Georgia, attends Greater Christin Academy in Atlanta, GA. He was first offered by UNC in July, and even though he was committed to UVA, communication continued with Carolina. He visited for the Tar Heels’ 45-42 win over Miami, which was crucial in his decision.

He was also in Chapel Hill this past weekend for an official visit, which sealed the deal for him.

“Very excited to announce my commitment to North Carolina,” Hardy told THI on Monday evening. “Love the coaches, the academics, and the commitment to football that they display.”

Hardy appeared close to flipping for UNC a couple of months ago, but remained loyal to his pledge to the Cavaliers. But when Bronco Mendenhall announced he was resigning after the bowl game, Hardy reconsidered.

He took an official visit to UNC this weekend, which sealed the deal. But it was also Hardy’s unofficial visit in October that was key in his decision.