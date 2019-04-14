Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-14 18:18:48 -0500') }} football Edit

3- Star SC Commit Takes In Spring Game

A2cw0vuxubhyvofygzx2
South Carolina commit Da'Quan Stewart was at UNC's spring game and tells THI how things went.
Rivals.com
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated.com
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Class of 2020 wide receiver Da’Quan Stewart of North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville, NC, was one of the handful of recruits on campus this past weekend for North Carolina’s spring game, a ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}