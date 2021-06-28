Bellevue, NE, is 1,218 miles from Chapel Hill, NC, so for Kaden Helms to travel that distance for a weekend checking out North Carolina’s football program, he must be quite interested in the possibility of playing for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.

Helms took his official visit to UNC this past weekend, and it went as well as he could expect, if not more so. There was plenty the 3-star tight end from Bellevue, NE, liked about the experience.

“The campus is beautiful,” Helms told THI. “I loved the atmosphere and I loved getting to talk to the coaches and the players about why they love North Carolina football. The campus is very easy to navigate and that something I really liked and they are getting brand new facilities here in the next year or so, so that will be exciting to see.”