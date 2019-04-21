At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Copenhaver has also been offered by Florida, Michigan, Tennessee, Louisville, N.C. State, South Carolina and West Virginia, among many others.

John Copenhaver , a 3-star tight end from Roswell (GA) High School, has committed to North Carolina, he announced on Twitter on Sunday evening.

“The new coaches were amazing,” Copenhaver told THI. “They were very welcoming and loved having us. Coach brown was amazing and I loved talking to him. He’s a man of wisdom. Coach Brewster was amazing and I loved him.”

The new vibe around UNC and Mack Brown was a big reason Copenhaver was swayed the Tar Heels’ way.

“I have seen a change there,” he said. “I talked to some of the players and they are loving it.”