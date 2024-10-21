3-Star TE Logan Farrell Flips from UNC to Illinois

Logan Farrell, a 3-star class of 2025 tight end who attends Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, IL, has flipped his commitment from North Carolina to Illinois, he announced on social media Monday evening.

Farrell committed to UNC on November 12 last year and has been to Chapel Hill quite a few times since, including at least one home game this season.

Farrell tweeted on X, “Staying HOME” at 8:40 PM. Ten minutes before, Illinois Coach Bret Bielema tweeted, “Just feels like after such a special weekend… Some good news might be coming to the #FamILLy.”

UNC now has 13 players in its class of 2025.