3-Star TE Marshall Pritchett Flips from UNC to Alabama

On Tuesday, Marshall Pritchett became the second member of North Carolina’s class of 2025 commitments to decommit from the Tar Heels and immediate pledge for another school.

Pritchett, a 3-star tight end who attend Rabun Gap (GA) Nacooochee High School, committed to Mack Brown’s program March 23. The No. 25 player nationally at his position, Pritchett was at UNC multiple times since the commitment, but Alabama kept recruiting him hard.

Pritchett posted a statement on X early Tuesday afternoon:

“I want to start off by saying thank you to the UNC Staff and everybody involved in the program, especially Coach Kitchens. I’m very thankful for the opportunity they presented me to attend and play for their program. But after lots of thought and Prayer, I will be stepping away from my commitment to the University of North Carolina and changing my commitment to the University of Alabama. I’m very excited for this opportunity Alabama has presented and can’t wait to get to work in January@ Please respect my decision. #ROLLTIDE”

Logan Farrell flipped his commitment from UNC to Illinois on Monday night, making it two flips in two days for a class that now has 12 members.