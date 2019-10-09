News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-09 15:56:29 -0500') }} football Edit

3-Star VA Lineman Excited To Get Offer From Heels

James Pogorelc knew he had to put on a good show recently in front of Stacy Searels, and he did, and an offer soon followed.
James Pogorelc knew he had to put on a good show recently in front of Stacy Searels, and he did, and an offer soon followed.
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

James Pogorelc, a 3-star offensive lineman in the class of 2020 has seen his recruitment pick up steam lately with a handful of big-time offers coming in and North Carolina is one of the schools to...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}