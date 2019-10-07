Woodbridge (VA) High School is one of the top programs in northern Virginia producing some big-time players, and the next in line may very well be James Gillespie, a 3-star defensive tackle.

Gillespie, who is a 6-foot-2, 280-pound prospect, is rated as the No. 14 player in the state of Virginia in the No. 23 player at his position in the class of 2021, was in Chapel Hill last month for North Carolina’s win over Miami.

“I enjoyed it a lot it was fun,” he told THI. “While there I talked to defensive line coach Tim cross and linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen.”

Gillespie isn’t a stranger to being at Carolina, he’s been on campus a handful of times, the visit to see the Tar Heels for their game against the Hurricanes was among a campus fall tour with his high school team.