3-Star Virginia DT Back At UNC & Enjoys It Again
Woodbridge (VA) High School is one of the top programs in northern Virginia producing some big-time players, and the next in line may very well be James Gillespie, a 3-star defensive tackle.
Gillespie, who is a 6-foot-2, 280-pound prospect, is rated as the No. 14 player in the state of Virginia in the No. 23 player at his position in the class of 2021, was in Chapel Hill last month for North Carolina’s win over Miami.
“I enjoyed it a lot it was fun,” he told THI. “While there I talked to defensive line coach Tim cross and linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen.”
Gillespie isn’t a stranger to being at Carolina, he’s been on campus a handful of times, the visit to see the Tar Heels for their game against the Hurricanes was among a campus fall tour with his high school team.
He already been to Chapel Hill a few times with the new coaching staff in place, so he’s familiar with many aspects of what it would be like to be a football player and student at UNC. That perspective helps him see the vast difference in the program under Brown as opposed to the last regime.
“I think that they are a lot better with Mack Brown,” he said.” They are coming back changing the program and putting it in a positive direction.”
Currently Gillespie has picked up scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, Penn State, Kentucky, Maryland, West Virginia and the Tar Heels among others.