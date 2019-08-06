Norfolk, VA, 3-star class of 2021 running back Malik Newton was in Chapel Hill in late July for North Carolina’s recruiting cookout and was joined by several other highly touted prospects from the state of Virginia.

The 5-foot-11, 215 pounder hails from the same region of the Commonwealth that UNC legend and current assistant Dre’ Boy is from. The Lake Taylor High School standout is getting to know Bly, and is pretty exci5ted about how things are going so far.

“I got invited by Coach Bly, he’s a great coach he kept it real with me,” Newton told THI. “The coaching staff stood out the most the bond they have together and I’m currently not familiar at all with them.”