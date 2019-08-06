3-Star Virginia RB Intrigued By Bly, Carolina
Norfolk, VA, 3-star class of 2021 running back Malik Newton was in Chapel Hill in late July for North Carolina’s recruiting cookout and was joined by several other highly touted prospects from the state of Virginia.
The 5-foot-11, 215 pounder hails from the same region of the Commonwealth that UNC legend and current assistant Dre’ Boy is from. The Lake Taylor High School standout is getting to know Bly, and is pretty exci5ted about how things are going so far.
“I got invited by Coach Bly, he’s a great coach he kept it real with me,” Newton told THI. “The coaching staff stood out the most the bond they have together and I’m currently not familiar at all with them.”
Despite not knowing much about the football program, Newton is wide open with respect to his recruitment and wants to roll up his sleeves and learn everything he can about Mack Brown’s program.
“I love what the new staff is doing with the program, I believe they’re evaluating me as a linebacker.” he said.” I love the new facilities and would love to know more about their tradition.”
Newton also visited Clemson and South Carolina, among other schools, in a busy summer. His versatility is what intrigues a lot of major programs.
“My strength would be my size and speed and weakness would be stamina,” Newton said.
Currently Newton has courted offers from Clemson, Penn State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Tennessee among others.