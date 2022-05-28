CONCORD, NC – The Blazing 7-on7 football series was recently at West Cabarrus High School hosting the Queen City Showdown Tournament. The event included many future Division One football players, perhaps including some that could end up at North Carolina.

Three-star class of 2024 wide receiver Channing Goodwin is a player whom the North Carolina staff is in regular contact. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is a part of a talent-laden roster at Providence Day in Charlotte but still stands out with his explosiveness.