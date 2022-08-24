Paul Billups, a 3-star wide receiver from Western Branch High School in Chesapeake, VA, has committed to play football at North Carolina. Billups, who is 6-foot-2 and 186 pounds, has been to Chapel Hill several times including his official visit on the weekend of June 24, and decided to commit to the Tar Heels on Wednesday. He picked Carolina over Michigan State and Virginia Tech and had offers from Florida State, Maryland, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginai and many more.

Billups contributes his relationships with the coaching staff and the Tar Heel offense were factors in his decision to join the Tar Heels. Some of the things that he likes about the Tar Heels are the way UNC uses its wide receivers and his relationships with head coach Mack Brown, wide receiver coach Lonnie Galloway, and cornerback coach Dre' Bly. "What has really stood out to me is how great they move the ball," said Billups. "I think very highly of Coach Mack Brown, Coach Galloway, and Coach Dre' (Bly) because they have always treated me like their own." Billups becomes the sixteenth commitment for the Tar Heels in the class of 2023 and the fourth player from Virginia.

Deana's Take:

"North Carolina needs wide receivers for the upcoming seasons and getting Billups addresses those concerns. He is a tall receiver that can make plays with his athletic ability. He is a great compliment to the two other UNC wide receiver commits Christian Hamilton and Chris Culliver. The wide receiver room will be oozing with talent when this group gets to Chapel Hill."

Paul Billups Highlights

