Pedro Reyes Jr. is an athletic, 6-foot, 185-pound class of 2025 defensive back that has had success after making an early season transfer from Cardinal Newman School in Columbia, SC, to Absegami High School in Egg Harbor City, NJ, where he has made a smooth transition to his native state.

In the meantime, Reyes, a 3-star recruit, is a top target at North Carolina, where he is being recruited by Coach Charlton Warren to become part of the Tar Heels' secondary of the future.

And while UNC lost to Virginia, 31-27, in the South's Oldest Rivalry on Oct. 21, the Tar Heels have long recruited him to tackle, plug holes, and defend passes for the defense.

Reyes recently released a Top 6, with UNC, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Maryland, and West Virginia making the cut, and it's safe to say that the Tar Heels' hosting of Reyes during their big rivalry bout with the Cavaliers was a move that further moved the needle in their recruitment of the prospect from the Garden State.

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Reyes after yet another visit to UNC to get a taste of the Tar Heels' campus and electric gameday environment at Kenan Stadium: