North Carolina won for the fifth time in as many games by defeating Alabama, 76-67, on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas. Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s victory:



Garrison Brooks

Brooks matched a career-high with 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field (6-for-8 free throws) while grabbing seven rebounds. He was terrific down low in stretches which was more than enough for the Tar Heels to advance to the semifinals.

Armando Bacot

Bacot was outstanding in the second half after an not-so-outstanding first half. His ability to take over moments of games was on display at times Wednesday, as he finished with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field (2-for-4 FTs) with 15 rebounds, six on the offensive end and he did this in just 26 minutes of action.



Brandon Robinson