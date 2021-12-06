North Carolina had its best stretch of the season last week by defeating Michigan at home and Georgia Tech on the road by a combined 38 points, and plenty of Tar Heels made major impacts in the wins.

UNC used a 43-18 run in the second half to defeat the Wolverines, 71-52, and a 22-4 second-half eruption to pull away from the Yellow Jackets, 79-62.

The Tar Heels are now 6-2 overall on the season, including 1-0 in ACC play.

We asked our staff to vote for their 3 Stars from last week, and here are the results: