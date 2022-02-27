North Carolina completed another successful week after taking care of NC State on the road Saturday, moving its win streak to three.

The Tar Heels also defeated Louisville at home, improving their overall record to 21-8 and ACC mark to 13-5. Carolina has two regular season games remaining: At home versus Syracuse on Monday night, and at Duke on Saturday night.

With wins over the Cardinals and Wolfpack in the bank, here are our 3 Stars of this past week: