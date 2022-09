North Carolina fought off a six-touchdown fourth quarter by Appalachian State to defeat the Mountaineers, 63-61, on Saturday in the highest combined scoring game in Tar Heels history.

The game was loaded with wild offensive numbers, which is where UNC’s candidates for this week’s 3 Stars come from.

The Tar Heels improved to 2-0 and head to Georgia State next weekend.

Here are UNC’s 3 Stars from its win at App State: