North Carolina opened ACC play with a resounding 41-10 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday at damp Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels scored 21 consecutive points in a stretch in the first half before scoring the final 20 points of the contest to cruise to the victory/

UNC improved to 4-1 overall, including 1-0 in league play, while the Hokies dropped to 2-3 and 1-1.

Here are 3 Stars from Carolina’s victory over Virginia Tech: