North Carolina dropped its third consecutive game Saturday while also seeing its unbeaten record at home versus Clemson come to an end in a 79-76 loss to the Tigers at the Smith Center.

UNC led by 10 points with 1:55 left to play in regulation but a flurry of turnovers and defensive mishaps helped the Tigers send the game into overtime where they did enough to win for the first time in 60 games in Chapel Hill.

UNC played well for 38 minutes and got tremendous performances from several players, so here are our 3 Stars from the Tar Heels’ loss to Clemson: