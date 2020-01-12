3 Stars: Clemson-UNC
North Carolina dropped its third consecutive game Saturday while also seeing its unbeaten record at home versus Clemson come to an end in a 79-76 loss to the Tigers at the Smith Center.
UNC led by 10 points with 1:55 left to play in regulation but a flurry of turnovers and defensive mishaps helped the Tigers send the game into overtime where they did enough to win for the first time in 60 games in Chapel Hill.
UNC played well for 38 minutes and got tremendous performances from several players, so here are our 3 Stars from the Tar Heels’ loss to Clemson:
Brandon Robinson
The senior guard did everything in his power to deliver the Tar Heels a much-needed victory by scoring a career-high 27 points converting 9-for-17 from the field, including 5-for-13 from 3-point range. Robinson also had four rebounds and four assists, and while he had some problems in the final two minutes of regulation, he wasn’t alone in Carolina blue. He still did more than enough to help UNC get a victory.
Armando Bacot
The freshman forward put together consecutive quality games this week after struggling for the better part of a month as he finished with 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. He also registered two blocks and a steal.
Andrew Platek
Getting the first start of his career, the junior guard missed all six of his 3-point attempts but that didn’t affect the rest of his game, as Platek finished with eight points, eight rebounds, six assists and a pair of steals.