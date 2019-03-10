3 Stars: Duke-UNC
North Carolina defeated Duke for the second time in 17 days and fifth time in the last six meetings between the programs with a 79-70 victory Saturday night at the Smith Center.The Tar Heels had to...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news