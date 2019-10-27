3 Stars: Duke-UNC
North Carolina evened its record, won back the Victory Bell, made Mack Brown the all-time leader in wins at UNC, ended an ugly streak against instate foes and made itself a serious contender in the ACC’s Coastal Division with Saturday’s 20-17 win over Duke at Kenan Stadium.
And from all of that, THI’s staff has selected 3 Stars from the Tar Heels’ victory, and here they are:
Javonte Williams
Williams ran for 111 yards (133 though he lost 22) on 22 carries in helping the Tar Heels go for 442 total yards in the victory. He gained six crucial first downs with powerful runs.
Chazz Surratt
Surratt continues to amaze as he registered 12 tackles, including a sack, and intercepted a pass at the goal line to save the game for the tar Heels with 13 seconds left. Incredibly, he hasn’t been named the ACC LB of the Week yet, but maybe that will finally come Monday.
Jason Strowbridge
Strowbridge was dominant getting in on 10 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss of yardage, 1.5 of which were sacks, and he forced a fumble. This may have been the best game of his career as a Tar Heel.
Voting: Javonte Williams 5; Chazz Surratt 4; Jason Strowbridge 3; Noah Ruggles 2; Jeremiah Gemmel 1.