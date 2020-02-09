More than a handful of Tar Heels played well enough to earn one of our 3 Stars from Saturday night’s game against Duke. But we can only post three, so here are our 3 Stars from North Carolina’s 98-96 overtime loss to Duke at the Smith Center:

Cole Anthony

Anthony did a really nice job often playing off the ball and not forcing things on offense. He finished the night with 24 points on 7-for-17 shooting from the field, including 1-for-4 from 3-point range, 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal. He also converted 9 of 10 free throws.

Garrison Brooks

Brooks had a huge assignment dealing with Blue Devils big man Vernon Carey, but the UNC junior more than held his own. He finished with 18 points and five rebounds handing out two assists, blocking a pair of shots and registering a steal. But he also shut down Carey in the second half and got him to foul out with four minutes left to play.

Leaky Black