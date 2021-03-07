North Carolina played some of its best basketball in the early stages of its game versus archrival Duke on Saturday night of the Smith Center and cruised to a 91-73 victory in the process.

The Tar Heels opened up a 26-6 lead with 9:21 left in the first half and led by as many as 20 or more points multiple other times, as they were never threatened by the Blue Devils.

Carolina converted 55.4 of its shots from the field, including hitting 8 of 18 from three-point range, which is 44.4 percent.

UNC concluded the regular season 16-9 overall and 10-6 in the ACC. Duke is 11-11 and 9-9.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Duke:







