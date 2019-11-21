3 Stars: Elon-UNC
North Carolina improved to 4-0 with a 75-61 victory over Elon on Wednesday night at the Smith Center led by a 22-point, 14-rebound performance by freshman forward Armando Bacot.
Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win:
Armando Bacot
Bacot was outstanding with 22 points (9-for-14 from the field, 4-for-7 from the free throw line) and 14 rebounds, four of which came on the offensive glass. Bacot also handed out his second and third assists of the young season, blocked three shots and registered a pair of steals.
Garrison Brooks
The junior forward finished with 14 points and six rebounds, shooting 6-for-12 from the field as well as 2-for-5 from the free throw line. Half of his boards were on the offensive end. Brooks also handed out three assists and had two steals.
Cole Anthony
The freshman point guard scored just nine points on 4-for-14 shooting from the field (0-for-5 from 3-point range), but he grabbed 10 rebounds and had eight dishes on the night against four turnovers. He also registered a blocked shot. Anthony was intent on managing the game and as a result, the Tar Heels took a step forward in that respect.