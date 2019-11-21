North Carolina improved to 4-0 with a 75-61 victory over Elon on Wednesday night at the Smith Center led by a 22-point, 14-rebound performance by freshman forward Armando Bacot. Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win:



Armando Bacot

Bacot was outstanding with 22 points (9-for-14 from the field, 4-for-7 from the free throw line) and 14 rebounds, four of which came on the offensive glass. Bacot also handed out his second and third assists of the young season, blocked three shots and registered a pair of steals.

Garrison Brooks

The junior forward finished with 14 points and six rebounds, shooting 6-for-12 from the field as well as 2-for-5 from the free throw line. Half of his boards were on the offensive end. Brooks also handed out three assists and had two steals.



Cole Anthony