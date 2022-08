North Carolina scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter Saturday night to pull away from Florida A&M in the Tar Heels’ 56-24 victory at Kenan Stadium.

UNC got a record-setting performance from redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, a 100-yard effort from true freshman running back Omarion Hampton, a big night from its tight ends, and from a few individuals on the defensive side of the ball.

The Tar Heels led just 28-14 at halftime and 35-24 after three quarters, but three touchdowns in the fourth quarter while the defense stiffened was the difference.

Here are 3 Stars from UNC’s victory over the Rattlers: