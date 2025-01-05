3 Stars for UNC's Week as Heels Launch Into ACC Play

The Tar Heels played three games this past week, as they returned to action following the holiday break.

North Carolina beat Campbell at home before splitting road games at Louisville and Notre Dame as it fully launched into ACC play. And as we do each week when UNC plays multiple games, we offer up our 3 Stars from the Heels’ week of action.

UNC is now 9-6 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. The Tar Heels play twice this coming week, first hosting SMU on Tuesday night and then visiting NC State next Saturday.

Here are our 3 Stars: