North Carolina won a season-opener Thursday night for the fifth time in six years since Mack Brown returned as its head coach with a 19-17 triumph over Minnesota.

The Tar Heels trailed scored first for a 7-0 lead, but didn’t get into the end zone again. They trailed 14-7 at the half and scored the winning points with 1:44 remaining. The Golden Gophers missed a 47-yard field goal as time expired.

So, as we do following each UNC victory, here are 3 Stars from the Tar Heels win at Minnesota: