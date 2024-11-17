3 Stars From North Carolina's Win Over Wake Forest

(Photo by Darren Tart/THI)

Make it three consecutive wins for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels held off Wake Forest, 31-24, on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium to become bowl eligible and to improve their record to 3-0 since learning about the passing of teammate Tylee Craft. UNC is now 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. Here are our 3 Stars from Carolina’s win over the Demon Deacons:

Omarion Hampton

One of the greatest running backs in Carolina history, Hampton was at his best Saturday night. He had 40 touches – 35 rushing and 5 receiving – setting a new career-high in that category. He also set a new high with those 35 carries and 244 yards rushing. His 260 total yards came one game after amassing 265 in a win at Florida State. Hampton passed Don McCauley and Kelvin Bryant on Carolina’s all-time rushing list and now has 3,227 yards for his career. Plus, he now has run for 100-plus yards in a school-record eight consecutive games. And his 40th touch and 35th run of the night may have been the most impressive of his career given the circumstances: He jumped over the players at the line of scrimmage and then carried a few Deacons four more yards into the end zone for what turned out to be the game’s decisive points.

Power Echols

Echols led the Tar Heels with 8 tackles, including two QB pressures, an interception returned for a touchdown, 5 STOPs, which are plays that result in failures for the opposing offense, and zero missed tackles again. His pick six was enormous as it came at a time when the Tar Heels needed a spark, and it offset a gifted 7-yard TD drive the Heels gave the Deacons.

Travis Shaw