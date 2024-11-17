3 Stars From North Carolina's Win Over Wake Forest

Make it three consecutive wins for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels held off Wake Forest, 31-24, on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium to become bowl eligible and to improve their record to 3-0 since learning about the passing of teammate Tylee Craft.
UNC is now 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC.
Here are our 3 Stars from Carolina’s win over the Demon Deacons:
Omarion Hampton
One of the greatest running backs in Carolina history, Hampton was at his best Saturday night. He had 40 touches – 35 rushing and 5 receiving – setting a new career-high in that category. He also set a new high with those 35 carries and 244 yards rushing.
His 260 total yards came one game after amassing 265 in a win at Florida State.
Hampton passed Don McCauley and Kelvin Bryant on Carolina’s all-time rushing list and now has 3,227 yards for his career. Plus, he now has run for 100-plus yards in a school-record eight consecutive games.
And his 40th touch and 35th run of the night may have been the most impressive of his career given the circumstances: He jumped over the players at the line of scrimmage and then carried a few Deacons four more yards into the end zone for what turned out to be the game’s decisive points.
Power Echols
Echols led the Tar Heels with 8 tackles, including two QB pressures, an interception returned for a touchdown, 5 STOPs, which are plays that result in failures for the opposing offense, and zero missed tackles again.
His pick six was enormous as it came at a time when the Tar Heels needed a spark, and it offset a gifted 7-yard TD drive the Heels gave the Deacons.
Travis Shaw
While Shaw played only 21 snaps, he made his presence known at some very important times. He had 4 tackles two were TFLs, batted a pass, a fumble recovery, and two STOPs, which are plays that result in failure for the opposing offense.
Like Beau Atkinson two weeks ago at FSU when he played 21 snaps, Shaw absolutely made the most of his.