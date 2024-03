North Carolina’s run in the NCAA Tournament ended with its third game in the big dance, an 89-87 loss to Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the West Region in Los Angeles.

The Tar Heels defeated Wagner by 28 points and Michigan State by 16 last weekend in Charlotte, and then fell to the Crimson Tide a few days ago.

Here are our 3 Stars from Carolina's three games in the NCAA Tournament: