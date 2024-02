For the third consecutive week, North Carolina split a pair of games, most recently falling at hot-shooting Syracuse before taking care of Virginia Tech at home.

The Tar Heels go into an open period in the schedule in which they don’t play until next Saturday, a needed break for a team admittedly dealing with some fatigue of late.

UNC is 20-6 overall and 12-3 in the ACC. UNC has matched last year’s win total already, and surpassed its conference win total. This is this quickest the Tar Heels have reached 20 wins since doing it in 25 games in 2018-19.

Here are our 3 Stars of the week: