North Carolina rebounded from its tough home loss to Duke by edging Clemson on the road and routing a depleted Florida State team at home this past week.

It was an excellent week in which the Tar Heels displayed some grit in overcoming a poor start at Littlejohn Coliseum and finding a way to win a game when some players had down nights, and then Hubert Davis’ team was clicking perhaps better than any time this season in blowing out the Seminoles.

UNC trailed Clemson by 11 on the road and won, and the Heels had a 39-point lead on FSU in the first half.

UNC currently sits at 18-7 overall and 10-4 in the ACC, and the Tar Heels’ NET ranking is No. 38.

So, here are our 3 Stars for the Tar Heels form this past week: