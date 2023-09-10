CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina improved to 2-0 on the season after defeating Appalachian State, 40-34, in double-overtime on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels got a huge game from running back Omarion Hampton, and game-clinching touchdown run by quarterback Drake Maye in the second overtime period to get the win. The Tar Heels defeated South Carolina in week one and will host Minnesota next weekend. Here are 3 Stars from UNC’s win over App State:

Omarion Hampton

The sophomore running back turned in his best performance as a Tar Heel by running for 234 yards on 26 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Hampton had six runs that went 10 or more yards, including a 68-yard TD, and in overtime, he took one in from 17 yards out. Thirteen of Hampton’s runs went for 6 or more yards. His combination of pounding the line of scrimmage then quickly dashing through were paramount in the win, as without every bit of it, UNC likely would have lost. Hampton has five rushing TDs in the first two games.

Willie Lampkin

Okay: Left guard Ed Montilus couldn’t play so starting left tackle William Barnes moved to right guard and starting right guard Willie Lampkin moved to left guard. There, Lampkin teamed with tackle Diego Pounds, who was making then first start of his career, and they routinely opened up holes for Hampton to dart through. Lampkin was at the core of it, using his 5-foot-11 height to his advantage by regularly getting great pad level into defenders, and turning them as he saw fit. Lampkin graded out at 79.6, according to PFF, which includes an 80.7 run blocking grade. It was a sensational performance by the transfer from Coastal Carolina.

Des Evans