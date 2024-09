It took three quarters for North Carolina’s engines to rev up, but they eventually did and the Tar Heels pulled away from NC Central, 45-10, on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

UNC led just 17-10 into the fourth quarter, but erupted for 28 points and 213 yards in the period. The defense held the Eagles to only 89 total yards over the last three quarters.

The Heels improved to 3-0 on the season and will host James Madison next Saturday at noon.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Central: