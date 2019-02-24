Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-24 03:09:06 -0600') }} basketball Edit

3 Stars: FSU-UNC

Zi1vnn1wwziogiecohqg
Nassir Little's performance Saturday earned him one of our 3 Stars, so got the other two?
Jenna Miller, THI
THI Staff
THI Staff

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina backed up its win at Duke earlier in the ween with a 77-59 victory over No. 16 Florida State on Saturday at the Smith Center.The eighth-ranked Tar Heels used a 16-1 run...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}