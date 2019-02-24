3 Stars: FSU-UNC
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina backed up its win at Duke earlier in the ween with a 77-59 victory over No. 16 Florida State on Saturday at the Smith Center.The eighth-ranked Tar Heels used a 16-1 run...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news